Karthika Deepotsavam Lights Up Nellore In Divine Splendour

Nellore: A wave of devotion swept across the VRC Grounds in Nellore on Saturday evening as thousands of devotees gathered for the third day of the Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam. The venue shimmered under the glow of countless lamps, creating a mesmerising and spiritual spectacle.

The celebration featured cultural programmes, with children’s devotional dance performances adding colour and sanctity to the event.

On arrival, Sri Saubhagya Bhuvaneshwari Peetham pontiff Ramananda Bharati Swamiji, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Prashanthi Reddy, and Vemireddy Kotareddy were accorded Poornakumbha honours by the organising committee and temple priests.

Municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana, MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao (Kandukur), MLA Kakarl Suresh (Udayagiri), and former MLA Kambhampati Vijayaramireddy participated in the celebrations and jointly lit the Akasha Deepam (sky lamp), marking the auspicious occasion.

Special rituals were performed for Lord Nageswara Swamy and Lord Panduranga Swamy, as devotees chanted hymns and offered prayers in a serene, spiritually charged atmosphere.

Now a grand annual tradition, the Karthika Deepotsavam continues to draw thousands of devotees each year, reflecting the enduring vibrancy of faith and devotion during the holy month of Karthika.