Karthi knew what I meant, says Pawan Kalyan

Popular star and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan said that Tamil star Karthi understood that his comments against Tirumala laddu at an event went the wrong way. “It was a light-hearted comment and many people laughed at it. Realising it, he apologised,” says Pawan and adds, “I have seen Suriya and Karthi visiting temples and they are good disciples so they stemmed this and regretted it” he adds.

He says that he was born and brought him to Chennai and has many friends in Chennai. “I think my Tamil speaking skills are ok,” he smiles. ‘I respect all languages and it's always good to address to native languages to connect better, “he informs. Talking about Tamil cinema and director Lokesh Kanakaraj, he says, “I liked his work in "Leo' featuring Vijay and is a good director,’ he says. He also praised reingin Tamil comedian Yogi Babu for his comic timing and performances.

Reacting to the comments made by Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to X to write, It’s truly an honour to hear these words @PawanKalyan sir ❤️ Elated and grateful to know that you’ve loved my work sir. A big thank you."

On the work front, Pawan Kalayn has resumed shooting for his periodic action adventure 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and has trained hard to showcase his action skills. He is also doing a big ticket film 'OG' with young director Sujeeth and cop story 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' with Harris Shankar. He is going to spare more time for acting from now on and will be wrapping up his work in one film after another.