Kartheeka Masotsavam at Srisailam to Begin From Oct. 22

Kurnool: The authorities of the Srisailam temple stated that extensive arrangements would be made for the month-long Kartheeka Masam celebrations to be held from October 22 to November 21. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple town during this auspicious period to participate in traditional rituals and spiritual programmes.

Temple executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao held a preparatory meeting on Monday and discussed with the officials on arrangements for accommodation, drinking water, queue management, crowd control, traffic regulation, sanitation, parking and cultural programmes.

During the month-long celebrations, key rituals include Krishnamma Harathi at Pathala Ganga on October 24, Koti Deepotsavam at Gangadhara Mandapam on November 1 (Kartheeka Shuddha Ekadashi) and Jwala Thoranam on Kartheeka Pournami. Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harathi will be held every Monday during the month.

Darshan hours will be extended from 3 am to 10:30 pm, while Abhishekam will remain suspended to manage large crowds. Special arrangements are underway at Pathala Ganga for sacred bathing, lighting, sanitation and lifeguards, the EO said. Over 10 laddu counters and free meals, including evening meals and refreshments, will be provided in queue complexes, he added.