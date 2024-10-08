Karrala Samaram of Banni Utsavam Is on Oct. 12

Kurnool:The Banni Utsavam festivities started on Monday and will continue until October 16 at the Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy Temple in Devaragattu, Holagunda mandal. Members of the temple committee stated that the Utsava idols of Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy were brought from Neraniki village, where priests performed initial rituals, including Ganapati Puja, Kankanadharanam, and Nischitarohanam.

The district administration has granted permission for the Karrala Samaram (stick fighting) event, which is part of the Banni Utsavam, to be held on October 12. District collector P. Ranjit Basha emphasised the importance of conducting the event peacefully and instructed officials to make the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe celebration for both devotees and participants. Preparations are underway to create an atmosphere of devotion and celebration, underscoring the cultural significance of this cherished event within the community.

Additionally, CPI district general secretary Giddaiah urged the district administration to prioritise safety and prevent violence during the Banni Utsavam, which coincides with the Devaragattu Dasara festivities. During a meeting at the local party office, Giddaiah expressed concern over previous incidents during the Banni Utsavam, where traditional mask processions of Mala Malleswara Swamy resulted in fatalities and injuries. He pointed out multiple instances of violence, including serious head injuries, during past celebrations.

Giddaiah called on the police to take proactive measures to ensure peace and safety. Reflecting on past negligence by the temple committee, which led to numerous injuries as devotees attempted to climb trees, he stressed the need for authorities to implement strict safety measures and provide adequate facilities for attendees.