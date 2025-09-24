Karnataka Wants 64.75 TMC‑Ft of Water if Centre Clears AP’s Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project

Vijayawada: Claiming that AP would divert Godavari water of 423 tmc-ft through construction of the Polavaram and Polavaram-Banakacherla projects, Karnataka has claimed its right to make additional use of 64.75 tmc-ft of water as per the inter-state agreement.

In a letter addressed to the Union Jal Shakti ministry, the Karnataka government said the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project involved a diversion of 243 tmc-ft of water at the rate of two tmc-ft per day for 115 days from Polavaram.

It said, “The diverted water would be dropped into Prakasam barrage across Krishna river upstream of the barrage by gravity. Through the backwaters of the Prakasam barrage, the required quantum of water would be diverted through multiple stages of lifts for storage enroute the proposed Bollapalli reservoir.

Karnataka also maintained that AP was not having any exclusive right to utilise the imported water as was claimed in the pre-feasibility report. “By all stated diversions by AP ie, 423 tmc-ft (80+100+243), they are entitled to a total 112 tmc-ft as per the inter-state agreement dated 04-08-1978, read with Clause-V(C) of the final order of Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal.”

It said, “Karnataka will commence utilisation of 26.25 tmc-ft in view of transfer of additional 100 tmc-ft under existing Polavaram project and furthermore 64.75 tmc-ft in Krishna river basin upon clearance of Polavaram-Banakacherla link project by Central Water Commission in terms of Clause-V(C) of the final order of the GWDT and the inter-state agreement.”

Karnataka requested the Jal Shakti ministry to intimate it the date of clearance of project in question so that it could take appropriate action to utilise 64.75 tmc-ft of water.