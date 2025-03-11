Karnataka RTC Buses Claim Six Lives in Kurnool

Kurnool: Karnataka RTC buses caused havoc in Kurnool district on Tuesday, resulting in six fatalities in two accidents.

In a major road accident at Pandavagal in Adoni mandal, four people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment. The mishap occurred when a Karnataka RTC bus travelling from Adoni to Raichur in Karnataka was speeding near Pandavagal and collided with two motorbikes coming from the opposite direction. The bus, belonging to the Gangavathi depot, lost control after the impact and crashed into a tree in nearby fields.

Among the victims was a couple—Veeranna, 25, and Adilakshmi, 20, —who were riding from Kuppagal to Adoni on a two-wheeler. The duo died on the spot. Three others from Manvi, Karnataka, who were on another two-wheeler, also lost their lives. They were identified as Hemadri, 40, a home guard, his wife Nagarathna, 35, and their son Devaraju, 22.

Locals attributed the accident to overspeeding. Hemadri, the family's sole breadwinner, was initially rushed to Adoni for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries. Pedda Thumbalam sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar stated that the Karnataka RTC bus driver, Mohammad Saab, fled the scene immediately after the crash, prompting a manhunt.

Minister T.G. Bharath, upon learning of the tragic incident, directed officials to provide support to the bereaved families. Pedda Thumbalam police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another incident, a Karnataka RTC bus travelling from Mantralayam to Yemmiganur struck a 40-year-old man walking along the national highway near Kasturba Gandhi School in Chilakaladona village early Tuesday morning. The victim died on the spot. Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Yemmiganur Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

Nandavaram police stated that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.