Karnataka Dy CM Offers Prayers At Mantralayam

Kurnool: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with his wife, visited the sacred shrine of Sri Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam on Wednesday. They arrived early in the morning at the Brindavanam of Sri Raghavendra Swamy to offer prayers.

They were accompanied by Karnataka minister Basavaraju and Telangana minister V. Srihari. The couple was given a warm welcome by temple officials and priests at the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt. Among those present were AEO Madhava Shetty and managers Venkatesh Joshi and Suresh Konapur.

Prior to visiting the mutt, the couple offered prayers to the village deity, Goddess Manchalamma. Peetadhipathi Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swamiji presented them with a traditional turban, holy cloth, Phalamantra Akshatas, and a memento.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in view of their visit, supervised by Yemmiganur DSP Bhargavi, Circle Inspector Ramanujulu, SI Shivanjal, Tahsildar Ramadevi, and senior police officials from Raichur district, including the SP and DSP.