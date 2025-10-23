 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka Dy CM Offers Prayers At Mantralayam

Andhra Pradesh
23 Oct 2025 12:40 AM IST

Prior to visiting the mutt, the couple offered prayers to the village deity, Goddess Manchalamma. Peetadhipathi Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swamiji presented them with a traditional turban, holy cloth, Phalamantra Akshatas, and a memento.

Karnataka Dy CM Offers Prayers At Mantralayam
x
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during his visit to Mantralayam Mutt on Wednesday.—Image By Arrangement

Kurnool: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with his wife, visited the sacred shrine of Sri Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam on Wednesday. They arrived early in the morning at the Brindavanam of Sri Raghavendra Swamy to offer prayers.

They were accompanied by Karnataka minister Basavaraju and Telangana minister V. Srihari. The couple was given a warm welcome by temple officials and priests at the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt. Among those present were AEO Madhava Shetty and managers Venkatesh Joshi and Suresh Konapur.

Prior to visiting the mutt, the couple offered prayers to the village deity, Goddess Manchalamma. Peetadhipathi Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swamiji presented them with a traditional turban, holy cloth, Phalamantra Akshatas, and a memento.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in view of their visit, supervised by Yemmiganur DSP Bhargavi, Circle Inspector Ramanujulu, SI Shivanjal, Tahsildar Ramadevi, and senior police officials from Raichur district, including the SP and DSP.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sri raghavendra swamy mutt 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X