Karnataka CM Announces Government Job, ₹10 Lakh for Deepika

Anantapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian team that won the first T20 Blind Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka on Thursday. He interacted with the team members, including team captain T.C. Deepika.

Madakasira TD in-charge Gundumala Thippeswamy said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will soon meet Deepika. He hoped the state government will recognise the family of Deepika, who has made Andhra Pradesh proud.

Deepika’s parents Chikka Rangappa and Chittamma, farm labourers working in the tiny hamlet of Tambalahatti in Satya Sai district of AP, had struggled for more than two decades to continue supporting their daughter’s cricketing ambitions against all odds.

Padmavati, a neighbour of Deepika, expressed joy. “At least now, the state government should build a road to our village,” she said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced ₹10 lakh cash reward and a government job for Deepika in appreciation of her role in winning the first T20 Blind Women’s Cricket World Cup.