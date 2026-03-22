Karnataka Bus Conductor Assaults APSRTC Driver Near Srisailam

KURNOOL: A Karnataka bus conductor and a few of his passengers attacked an APSRTC driver near the Srisailam Temple check-post in Nandyal district on Sunday.

The injured RTC driver has been identified as Chand Basha, a driver of the Pileru depot.

Police said both the APSRTC and Karnataka buses had been on the road to Srisailam check post. The Karnataka bus driver is said to have disrupted traffic by not following the lane discipline. When Chand Basha questioned the Karnataka driver, an argument ensued.

This led to the Karnataka bus conductor and some passengers turning aggressive. They reportedly forced Chand Basha into their bus and drove towards Dornala while assaulting Chand Basha. They later abandoned Basha near Dornal.

Following this, the injured APSRTC driver lodged a complaint with Dornala police. Acting swiftly, police intercepted the bus and detained the conductor along with two passengers.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway.