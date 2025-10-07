Kargil War Veteran Wing Commander Inaugurates Podalakur Road

Nellore: In a moving gesture honouring the armed forces, Kargil War veteran and retired Indian Air Force Wing Commander Valluru Shyam Prasad inaugurated the newly constructed Podalakur Road in Nellore district on Sunday. The event was organised by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who invited the veteran to open the project.

The 5-km road, built at a cost of ₹11 crore, connects Batwadipalem to Daikas Road and features cement concrete (CC) pavement, central dividers, modern street lighting, drainage systems, and avenue greenery.

Wing Commander Shyam Prasad expressed gratitude, calling the invitation “a rare honour that reflects the MLA’s respect for those who serve the nation.” He said such gestures strengthen the bond between the armed forces and the public.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said, “Those who risk their lives for the country deserve to inaugurate projects that serve the public. Development is meaningful only when it carries a sense of respect and gratitude.”

The event was attended by former Mayor Nandimandalam Bhanu Sri, TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, BJP district president Shipareddy Vamshidhar Reddy, Jana Sena coordinator Paujenny Chandrasekhar Reddy, and several party activists from the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.

Reddy lauded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and minister Nara Lokesh for their commitment to accelerating infrastructure and welfare projects, and urged people to extend their support to the coalition government.