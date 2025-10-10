Karedu Emerging As Industrial Hub

Nellore: Karedu village is undergoing a major transformation with the arrival of port-based industries, marking the area’s emergence as a new industrial hub.

SPSR Nellore district collector Himanshu Shukla stated this on Thursday. He said land acquisition for setting up new industries was currently under way. “Some 4,800 acres are needed for this. Awards have already been passed for 515 acres.

“The land acquisition process would continue at an accelerated pace,” the collector said while thanking the farmers who are cooperating with the government for regional development.

With the establishment of industries, thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities could be created for local youth. Besides industrial jobs, several ancillary units would come up in trade, transport and service sectors, providing a significant economic boost not only to Karedu but to the entire district.

The collector said the government would ensure fair compensation and rehabilitation for farmers who gave their land for industrial development. Awards had earlier been passed for 397 acres, apart from an additional 118 acres recently, bringing the total to 515 acres.

Families affected by land acquisition are being provided with financial security and adequate support, he said.

Infrastructure facilities such as roads, electricity and water supply in the region would see major improvements. Alongside large industries, small businesses and start-ups are also expected to thrive. Besides, sill development programmes would enable local youth to gain employment in new industries.

“By compensating farmers and creating employment, the government is aiming at inclusive and sustainable development,” the Collector claimed.



