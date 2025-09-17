Kapavaram-Balabhadrapuram RSK Achieves Rs 816 Crore GSDP

Kakinada: Kapavaram-Balabhadrapuram Rythu Seva Kendram cluster has recorded Rs.816 crore GSDP during 2024–25, special secretary (Agriculture) Budithi Rajasekhar disclosed at the Collectors’ conference presided over by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Amaravati.

In this regard, the efforts of Jagathi Satyaveni, working as the veterinary assistant at the Rythu Seva Kendram (RSK) in Kapavaram village in Biccavolu mandal of East Godavari district, have been appreciated by the state government.

Incidentally, the government had cancelled the RSKs at Balabhadrapuram 1, 2 and 3 and merged them with Kapavaram. The veterinary assistant coordinated with those rearing cattle and poultry under her RSK limits, giving suggestions from time to time.

The cluster has 2,42,250 commercial layers and produced 76 crore eggs. There are 2,500 cows and buffaloes, and 4,500 sheep and goats. The area contributed 17 lakh kilos of meat and milk.

Animal Husbandry deputy director Dr. M. Venkateswarlu told Deccan Chronicle that through the cattle and birds, the GSDP from eggs, meat and milk reached Rs 816 crore during the financial year 2024–25. Following this, they have targeted ₹895.14 crore during 2025–26, expecting a 15 per cent growth.

Satyaveni said she had created awareness among poultry farmers about protection of birds by ensuring cleanliness and proper sanitation. She frequently supervised how farmers went about these practices. As a result, birds grew up healthy and got a good price.

As regards to cows, buffaloes, sheep and goats, the veterinary assistant advised growers about diseases and administered vaccines. This led to good milk production. She said at present, she is busy administering vaccines to animals for preventing foot and mouth disease.

East Godavari district collector Keerthi Chekuri appreciated Satyaveni’s efforts and exhorted other employees to draw inspiration from her.

On Tuesday, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy felicitated veterinary assistant Satyaveni for her work at the RSK.