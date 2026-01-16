Kanuma Witnesses Paruveta Utsavam at Tirumala

Tirupati: Friday marked the Paruveta Utsavam of Lord Sri Venkateswara amid devotional fervour at Tirumala on Friday, coinciding with the Kanuma festival.

Goda Parinayotsavam has also been held on the same day as part of the annual Sankranti celebrations.

As part of the festivities, Lord Venkateswara atop Tirumala had been adorned with the special garlands sent by Sri Godadevi from the Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati. After completion of the rituals, Lord Malayappa rode a Tiruchi to the Paruveta Mandapam. Sri Krishna Swamy followed in a separate Tiruchi.

Priests performed Punyahavachanam at the mandapam after which Malayappa Swamy ascended the ceremonial platform, with special pujas, offerings, and harati offered to Him in the traditional manner.

Sri Krishna Swamy then proceeded to the place where the customary Golla Puja is performed. The Lord received the offering of milk and butter as part of the Paluvennaru ritual, followed by harati. Sri Krishna Swamy returned with the offerings made at the Paluvennaru ritual, with the same being presented to Malayappa Swamy, along with the harati.

As part of the Paruveta ritual, Malayappa Swamy symbolically moved a short distance forward. On His behalf, archakas hurled the ceremonial spear three times, marking the symbolic divine hunt. A large number of devotees gathered at the Paruveta Mandapam to witness the ritual.

After the completion of the utsavam, Malayappa returned to the Mahadwaram and received the sacred baton of Sri Hathiramji before entering the temple.

Those present on the occasion included TTD additional executive officer, Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, senior officials, and devotees.