Kannada Inscription Found at Vadapalli Temple in Telangana

Vijayawada: A Kannada inscription engraved on a slab has been found in a ruined mandapa located opposite the Lakshminarasimha temple at Vadapalli of Nalgonda district in Telangana.

The inscription was written in Sanskrit with Kannada characters from the 8th century CE, from the Badami Chalukya period. The inscription was written probably to record the visit of Sri Malakonaya Akshrasubhagan to pay obeisance to the God and return. Sarvagun Dadi was recorded as the engraver of the record.

Retired professor Dr D. Surya Kumar from Nalgonda shared the finding of inscriptions with K. Munirathnam Reddy, director (epigraphy) of the Archaeological Survey of India.