Kangundi Near Kuppam To Be Declared AP’s First Heritage Village Tomorrow

Tirupati: AP government will formally recognise Kangundi village near Kuppam in Chittoor district as Andhra Pradesh’s first Heritage Village. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to make the announcement in this regard during his visit to the village on Friday. The move will lead to a year-long effort to protect the heritage of the village with community’s participation, apart from development of tourism.

Kangundi is at the tri-junction of AP, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It has recently attracted attention for bouldering and rock-climbing activities, with homestay facilities available for enthusiasts. Heritage-themed street paintings dominate the village.

The Heritage Village status is being granted to Kangundi under the centre’s Swachh, Suramya and Sanskrutik framework as part of the Swarna Kuppam initiative. Officials said the objective is to conserve Kangundi’s cultural and archaeological heritage, while developing tourism in a planned manner in the area, which directly benefits local residents.

During his visit, the Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate several facilities created under the Kangundi tourism project. These include the Kangundi Rocks Bouldering Gymnasium, a village cafe supported by the Kangundi Nature and Adventure Society, and a 100-foot national flag mast donated by a Maharashtra-based organisation.

AP government is planning to include the Kangundi Bouldering Festival and Climbing Cup in the official tourism and sports calendar, making it a state-supported annual event. Proposals are also under consideration to develop Kangundi as an AP Sports Climbing Hub with an Olympic-standard climbing wall and training facilities.

Officials associated with the project said the Heritage Village tag will help channel funds for conservation, waste management, sanitation, and visitor amenities in Kangundi. This will control unregulated construction and commercial signage.

The status is seen as crucial for protecting Kangundi’s Neolithic cave art, temples linked to the Chola, Hoysala and Vijayanagara periods, and the Kangundi Hill, which the tribal communities in the area consider sacred.

The Heritage Village initiative is being implemented through a partnership between Kuppam Area Development Authority, AP Tourism, Indian Mountaineering Foundation, and the Mahavatar Babaji TadEkam Foundation.

Organisers and local representatives have welcomed the proposed declaration. However, they suggest addressing gaps in waste management, sanitation, digital connectivity and regulation of tourism. They hope the formal recognition will help resolve these issues through planned and sustained interventions.