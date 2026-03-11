Kanaka Durga Temple Hundi Collections Touch ₹3.35 Crore in 18 Days

Vijayawada: The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill has recorded hundi collections of ₹3.35 crore over the past 18 days, reflecting a steady inflow of devotees to the Kanaka Durga temple.

Temple authorities counted the offerings on Wednesday and said devotees had contributed ₹3,35,86,637 in cash during the period. In addition, devotees offered 302 grams of gold and 3.010 kilograms of silver to the deity. The temple’s average daily income during the period stood at ₹18,65,924.28, officials said.

The hundi also contained foreign currencies from 14 countries, indicating the shrine’s popularity among devotees abroad. The offerings included 1,337 US dollars, 55 British pounds, 10 Malaysian ringgit, 132 Singapore dollars, 335 UAE dirhams, 55 Australian dollars, 60¼ Kuwaiti dinars, 220 Qatari riyals, 20 Hong Kong dollars, 200 Mauritian rupees, 240 Canadian dollars, one Saudi riyal, one Bahraini dinar and 100 Philippine pesos.

Meanwhile, temple officials conducted a field inspection at Durga Ghat on the banks of the Krishna River to review facilities for pilgrims taking holy dips.

Executive officer and special grade deputy collector V.K. Seena Naik, along with executive engineer Rama Devi, inspected the ghat surroundings and reviewed arrangements to streamline pilgrim movement. Officials also discussed improving the existing subways leading to the ghat and creating new access routes to ease congestion during peak pilgrim rush.