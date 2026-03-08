Kanaka Durga Kumbhabhishekam Concludes Amid Religious Fervour

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam at the Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada concluded with religious fervour and grandeur on Sunday. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the sacred rituals performed amid Vedic chants.

Kanaka Durga shrine is among the most prominent spiritual centres in Andhra Pradesh. The elaborate ceremonies during the Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam are for Lokakalyanam (welfare of the world) and universal peace.

Devotional chants, sacred fire offerings, and resounding cries of “Jai Kanaka Durga” marked the concluding rituals, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere on the hill shrine overlooking the Krishna River.

The day’s rituals began in the morning at the Yagasala, where priests performed Mandapa pujas and Moola Mantra havanams as part of the final phase of the ceremony. The sacred Yagam concluded with Poornahuti at 9 a.m., marking the culmination of the ritual offerings.

Priests led by Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swami, Pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, performed the ceremonial Kumbhabhishekam at the main temple’s Shikhara Vimana Gopuram at 9:34 a.m., the auspicious Mesha Lagna Pushkara Muhurtham. Holy waters had been collected from several sacred rivers as well as the sea for Samprokshanam, symbolising spiritual purification and divine blessings.

Several dignitaries present on the occasion included Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, principal secretary (Endowments) Dr. M. Hari Jawahar Lal, and Endowments commissioner K. Ramachandra Mohan.

Temple’s Dharmakartha Mandali chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) and executive officer V.K. Seena Nayak supervised the arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremonies.

Following the Kumbhabhishekam, Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati delivered the Anugraha Bhashanam (benedictory address) at the Kalavedika in the Rajagopuram premises. He explained the spiritual significance of the Kumbhabhishekam ritual, which is traditionally performed once every 12 years.