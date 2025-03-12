Kamadahanam ritual observed at Srisailam temple

KURNOOL: Srisailam temple officials performed the Kamadahanam ceremony at Gangadhara Mandapam on Wednesday evening, marking the occasion of Phalguna Shuddha Chaturdashi with traditional rituals.



The ceremony began with special prayers for Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi at the temple. The Utsava Murthies were then brought to the temple and placed before the scenic ‘Manohara Gundam’ for special pujas. Following the rituals, the deities were carried in a traditional palanquin procession to Gangadhara Mandapam, where Vedic rituals were performed.

As part of the Kamadahanam tradition, the idol of Manmadha was set ablaze, symbolising an ancient mythological event. According to legends, Lord Shiva burnt Manmadha on Phalguna Shuddha Chaturdashi after the latter attempted to disturb his meditation. The ritual is observed in remembrance of this event, and devotees believe that witnessing Kamadahanam grants them Shiva Kataksham. Temple executive officer M. Srinivas Rao, chief priest K. Shivaprasad Swamy, acharya M. Poornananda Aradhyulu, public relations officer T. Srinivas Rao, and others were present.



