Kalpavriksha, Sarva Bhoopala Vahana Sevas Enthral devotees

Tirupati: The fourth day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Saturday drew thousands of worshippers, who thronged the Mada Streets to witness the divine processions of Lord Malayappa Swamy on Kalpavriksha and Sarva Bhoopala Vahanams.

In the morning, Lord Malayappa Swamy, accompanied by His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, was carried in a procession on the golden Kalpavriksha Vahanam. The sacred Vahanam, associated with the churning of Ksheera Sagaram in Hindu mythology, is believed to fulfill the wishes of devotees who offer prayers during this occasion. Pilgrims lined the streets to seek blessings as the Lord, in the form of Rajamannar, was taken around the temple precincts.

The Kalpavriksha Vahanam, adorned with divine symbols including Kalpavriksha, Kamadhenu and Chintamani, highlighted Lord Venkateswara as the embodiment of celestial powers who grants boons to His followers. The Rajamannar Alankaram, in which Malayappa Swamy was flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi, was enriched with rare jewels and thematic elements of nature, signifying both environmental harmony and spiritual fulfillment.

In the afternoon, the sacred ritual of Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed at Ranganayakula Mandapam, where Utsava idols were adorned with garlands made from almonds, pistachios, dry grapes, turmeric stalks, vettiver, saffron, cardamom, Tulsi leaves and roses. Then, Abhishekam to the deities was performed with milk, curd, honey, sandal paste, turmeric, coconut water and other aromatic substances, amid Vedic chanting, under the supervision of Kankanabhattar Venugopala Deekshitulu. Temple priests explained that this ritual refreshes the deities after the series of processions in different Vahana Sevas during Brahmotsavams. In the evening, devotees were treated to another significant event as the Lord was taken out on Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam, which represents His supremacy over the Dikpalakas, the guardians of the cardinal directions, symbolising His command over the universe and His role as its protector. The procession conveyed the message of prosperity, timely rains and universal well-being under the Lord’s grace.

The rituals were conducted in the presence of Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TTD chief vigilance and security officer K.V. Murali Krishna, Tirupati SP L. Subba Rayudu took part in the festivities.