Kalisetty Performs Surya Namaskar, Leads Rally For Yoga Day

Andhra Pradesh
Aruna
20 Jun 2025 11:02 PM IST

Following this, he led an enthusiastic cycle rally to promote International Yoga Day, scheduled for June 21 on Vizag Beach Road

Praising the health benefits of yoga, the MP encouraged widespread participation in the event—DC Image

Visakhapatnam: As the 11th International Yoga Day approaches, MP Kalisetty Appalanaidu visited the Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Arasavalli, where he participated in a special pooja and performed Surya Namaskar to seek blessings for public well-being.

Following this, he led an enthusiastic cycle rally to promote International Yoga Day, scheduled for June 21 on Vizag Beach Road, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Praising the health benefits of yoga, the MP encouraged widespread participation in the event.

