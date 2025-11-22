‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’ Scheme to Support Girls' Higher Education from Next Academic Year: Lokesh

Education Minister Nara Lokesh held a meeting with senior officials of the Education Department to review plans for the implementation of the ‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’ scheme from the next academic year.

Lokesh directed officials to prepare detailed guidelines to ensure that girl students aspiring for higher studies receive financial assistance under the scheme. He stated that support will be extended to those pursuing advanced education both within the country and abroad.

Officials informed him that 27,112 girl students from Andhra Pradesh are currently studying overseas, while 88,196 students are pursuing higher education in India.

The meeting also discussed modalities for implementing the overseas education component of the scheme and measures to ensure transparency and accessibility for eligible students.