Kakinada Zilla Parishad introduces ₹70 lakh surplus budget

Kakinada:Kakinada Zilla Parishad members approved a Rs 70 lakh surplus budget for ZPTC, with a total budget of Rs 1,014 crore, showing revenue of Rs 1,013.80 crore and expenses of Rs 1,013.10 crore for the year 2025-26.

A revised budget for 2024-25 has been prepared, reflecting a ₹65 lakh surplus, with Rs 846.60 crore in revenue and Rs 845.95 crore in expenses. Of the funds allocated, ₹2.97 crore (15 per cent) has been earmarked for Scheduled Castes welfare, `1.19 crore for Scheduled Tribes, Rs 2.97 crore (15 per cent) for women and child welfare, and 23 per cent for development works from general funds amounting to `28 crore.

Ramachandrapuram MLA Thota Trimurthulu alleged that private school managements were withholding Intermediate students’ hall tickets unless pending fees were cleared. He urged officials to intervene and ensure justice for the students.



Zilla Parishad chairman V. Venugopala Rao presided over the meeting.



Jana Sena felicitates sanitary workers



Kakinada:Jana Sena leaders, led by party general secretary and elected MLC K. Nagababu, felicitated sanitary workers on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had, during the party foundation day meeting on Friday, urged party members to honour sanitary workers in recognition of their service.



Following this, party leaders and activists cleaned the ground at Chitrada village, where the meeting had taken place. They stated that the party prioritises environmental cleanliness, and the clean-up was a part of their commitment to this cause.

