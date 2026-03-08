Kakinada Youth Secures 23rd Rank In Civils

KAKINADA: Jaswanth Chandra of Kakinada has secured the 23rd rank in the Civil Services Examination, achieving selection to the Indian Administrative Service.

He is currently undergoing IPS training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad following his earlier selection to the Indian Police Service.

His mother, Gollapalli Nagalakshmi, works as a School Assistant (English) at the Zilla Parishad High School in Vakalapudi of Kakinada Rural mandal. His father, Manikyala Rao, passed away five years ago.

Nagalakshmi said that her husband had wished that their son should become an IAS officer. She said the wish has now been fulfilled.

Though his native place is Jaggampeta in Kakinada district, Jaswanth Chandra was brought up in Kakinada with his grandfather and maternal uncles. His grandfather Lakshmana Rao served as physical director at Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada.

Jaswanth completed his primary education at Ashram Public School in Kakinada, pursued Intermediate studies in Hyderabad and obtained a B.Tech in Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

He was selected through campus placement by Samsung with a salary package of `50 lakh but chose to prepare for the Civil Services Examination.

In his first attempt in 2020 he reached the mains stage. In 2021 he secured 314th rank and joined the Indian Postal Service at Ghaziabad, but later resigned. In 2022 he qualified for the Railway Management Service and also secured 51st rank in the Indian Forest Service. In 2023 he secured 162nd rank in the Civil Services Examination and joined the IPS.

With his latest rank of 23, he has now qualified for the IAS.

Several leaders and organisations congratulated him on his achievement, including Kapunadu national president G. Subrahmanyam and state president A. Ramakrishna, along with others.