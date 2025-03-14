Kakinada: Traffic diversions today in view of Jana Sena meeting

Kakinada: Kakinada police have announced diversion of traffic in view of the Jana Sena Party’s 12th Foundation Day (March 14) meeting at Chitrada village, which will be addressed by Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Friday.

Vehicles going towards Visakhapatnam from Kakinada and Konaseema district should go through Indrapalem Bridge, Canal Road, Samalkot, Kirlampudi and Prathipadu.

Those coming from Visakhapatnam towards Kakinada should travel through Kathipudi, Prathipadu, Kirlampudi, Samalkot and Kakinada Canal Road.

Vehicles going to Chennai through Kakinada district from Visakhapatnam and vice versa should travel over national highway 16 as usual, Kakinada police said.