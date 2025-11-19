Kakinada: Thief Held With Haul Worth Rs.9.25 Lakh

Kurnool: Police arrested a theft accused and recovered gold, silver and cash worth ₹9.25 lakh, Kurnool DSP J. Babu Prasad said.

The accused, Girni Venkatesh, 45, of Thimmandoddi village, was arrested near Guttala Nagamma temple.

The theft occurred on September 25 and was reported by Telugu Chinna Reddy. After checking CCTV footage and past offenders, police arrested Venkatesh and recovered the stolen items.

The property will be returned through court procedures. Police are verifying his criminal history.

MP accuses Eluru district officials of non-performance

Kakinada: Eluru Lok Sabha member Puttha Mahesh Kumar Yadav lashed out at the poor performance of officials in Eluru district, warning that stringent action will be taken against them if they continue to neglect extension of services to people.

Presiding over the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting on Tuesday in Eluru, the MP reviewed the progress and implementation of various central government schemes and programmes within the limits of the Eluru Lok Sabha constituency.

Mahesh Kumar went on to accuse many department officials of not performing their duties properly, leading to dissatisfaction among people. He said instead of dilly dallying, sanctioned works should be completed within the stipulated time.

The MP instructed senior officials to probe the general hospital personnel who are shirking duties and misusing medicines. With regard to roads, people are facing many difficulties due to their bad condition.

Mahesh Kumar said that the tender process for 12 railway over bridges will start in March 2026.

Those present at the meeting included district collector K. Vetri Selvi and MLAs Chintamaneni Prabhakar (Denduluru), Badeti Radhakrishna (Chanti-Eluru), Songa Roshan Kumar (Chintalapudi), apart from other officials and others.

Use Antimicrobials Judiciously: KMC Principal

Kurnool: Kurnool Medical College principal Dr. K. Chitti Narasamma inaugurated Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week on Tuesday.

She explained that excessive use of medicines leads to microbes resisting treatment, increasing illness and death risks.

GGH superintendent Dr K. Venkateswarlu stressed careful use of medicines and correct dosages.

Vice-principal Prof. Dr Renukadevi said various programmes would be held from November 18–24.

Rock Slips, Falls on Biker on Tirumala Ghat Road

Tirupati: A motorcyclist, Lokesh, was injured when a rock slipped from a hillside and fell on him near Harini Vanam on the second ghat road of Tirumala.

TTD security rushed him to Aswini Hospital and later to SVIMS, where he is stable.

Officials attributed the incident to a minor rock slip.

Additional SP Advises Students to Stay Away From Drugs

Kakinada: Additional SP S. Srinivasa Rao urged students to stay away from drugs, stating that addiction often begins due to stress and anxiety.

He emphasised that drugs harm individuals, families and society, and that discipline and positive thinking help youth resist addiction.

JNTUK principal N. Mohan Rao said drug abuse can be curbed when welfare departments, NMBA and educational institutions work together.

Several officials, including WDA AD A.Y. Srinivas and psychiatrist Dr. Cotton, attended the event.

Guntur IMA Branch Wins Five State-level Annual Awards

Vijayawada:The Indian Medical Association (IMA) state branch announced its annual awards, with the Guntur IMA branch securing five distinctions.

The branch won the Best All-Round Performance Award under Dr Yarlagadda Subbaraidu’s executive committee.

Best Branch Secretary Award went to Dr B. Sai Krishna.

The branch also won Best Service Award and Best Infrastructure Award for its emergency medical services in Turakapalem.

State joint secretary Dr. T. Seva Kumar received the Outstanding Office Bearer Award.

Awards will be presented at the IMA state conference on November 22–23 at Rajampet.

IMA leaders congratulated the Guntur branch for its achievements.

Waltair Railway Division Promotes Organic Tribal Coffee

Visakhapatnam: In an initiative to promote organic coffee heritage, the Waltair division of Indian Railways has established two exclusive One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls at Araku railway station in Andhra Pradesh and Koraput station in Odisha.

The outlets provide travellers and coffee lovers direct access to authentic flavours cultivated by tribal farmers of the Eastern Ghats.

Divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra appreciated the commercial department's efforts, emphasising that indigenous coffee varieties must be promoted globally.

Araku Coffee, nurtured by over 1.5 lakh tribal families across the Odisha–AP border, has earned GI status for its sustainable cultivation. Koraput district, once counted among India’s backward regions, has now gained global recognition for its Arabica beans known for their aroma and low acidity.

The stalls offer gift packets, filter coffee sachets, instant coffee bottles and informative booklets. Araku Coffee is supported by the GCC, while Koraput Coffee is backed by ORMAS.