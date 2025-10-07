Kakinada: Survey to Fix Boundaries to Drainages, Crop Canals

Kakinada: The Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district administration has started fixing boundaries, based on the maps framed by Sir Arthur Cotton during British rule.

District collector Mahesh Kumar started the survey to fix boundaries at Nadipudi. He said that the survey of the drains and crop canals would be completed in 4 to 5 months. After this, the encroachments would be completely removed and boundary stones fixed.

He directed the Panchayat officials to take steps to remove obstacles and ensure timely irrigation of the farmers and proper drainage of the sewage water to prevent the crops from being submerged.

They have also been asked to completely eliminate traffic obstructions by removing the statues installed in the commercial squares and crowded areas in the villages.

The collector said that after the survey, a boundary stone would be installed at every 100 metres as per the British Survey standards. The full details of the earmark would be written on that pillar. No one should usurp territory beyond the boundary in future. He urged the people of the respective villages to fully cooperate with the district administration to remove the encroachments legally.

Joint collector Nishanthi said that the survey would be useful for widening the roads and clearing the way to the paddyfields.