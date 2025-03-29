Kakinada: Six missing children traced within 24hours

Kakinada: Six children missing from Khandrigapeta village in Alamuru of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, were traced within 24 hours by the Konaseema police in Siddantham village of West Godavari district, after a complaint was lodged on Saturday.

Konaseema Superintendent of Police (SP)B. Krishna Rao told reporters that the six children, including two girls aged between 12 and 14, fled their homes on March 24 after being admonished by their parents for neglecting their studies. The parents initially searched among relatives and acquaintances before lodging a complaint with the Alamuru police on Friday.

Upon receiving the complaint, special police teams were deployed to Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Bhimavaram, and surrounding areas. The missing persons’ information was widely shared on social media, and all Mahila Police personnel in nearby villages were alerted. CCTV footage was thoroughly analysed, and drone technology was used to assist in tracing the children.

The SP stated that the children had boarded an RTC bus bound for Razole at Ravulapalem bus stand and alighted at Yerramsetti Vari Palem. They had taken ₹3,000 with them, and as the boys knew fishing, they caught fish from canals, cooked, and ate them. When questioned by villagers about their identity, they avoided answering and claimed they had come for a wedding in a neighbouring village. They continued moving from village to village until their details were widely circulated on social media. Acting on received information, the police found them in Siddantham village and took them to Amalapuram before handing them over to their respective parents after counselling.

Meanwhile, home minister Anitha had issued special instructions to the Konaseema district police to ensure the safe recovery of the children, as all six belonged to the same village and community.