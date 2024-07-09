Kakinada: Safe Drinking Water to Be Supplied

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said that the government would supply safe drinking water to the people by eradicating pollution in Godavari waters. He participated in the Godavari Parirakshana Samithi programme at Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

He said that the Godavari waters have been polluted and it should be cleaned. He said that the waste waters are being merged with the river. He said that if a separate channel is set up for waste water, the pollution in the river can be reduced drastically. Durgesh said he would make efforts to set up a waste water channel without merging the effluents into the river.