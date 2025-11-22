Kakinada Police Mourn Loyal Sniffer Dog Arjun

KAKINADA: The 13-year-old male Labrador sniffer dog Arjun breathed its last here on Friday after a phase of illnness.

The dog served the police department for 12 years and retired with active service on 17, May, 2024. From then on, it was being looked after more carefully by the unit.

Arjun, born on 26, Dec 2012, joined the police unit as a sniffer dog and later became one of its most dependable members. The dog was known for its exceptional discipline and unwavering commitment, serving the police force with distinction.

Throughout its long services, Arjun took part in several critical missions, including search operations, crime scene investigations and disaster-related tasks. Sharp sniffing skills and alertness made him a great asset to the police force.

Even after retirement, the sniffer dog unit officials recalled that Arjun remained closely connected with the team, receiving affection, care and admiration from every member of the police unit. “He consistently displayed exceptional commitment, discipline and alertness. Its contributions during operations were both significant and memorable. This earned him deep respect within the unit.”

The Kakinada SP, Bindu Madhav, attended the last rites of the sniffer dog and said its services were invaluable and its contributions to the department would be remembered forever. He said that Arjun’s loyalty and dedication would continue to inspire the entire police force.

Arjun’s death, officials said, is an “irreplaceable loss.” More than being a service dog, it was a loyal companion, a dedicated team member and a symbol of unwavering service.”