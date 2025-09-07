Kakinada Police Book Eid processionists with Palestinian Fags

Kakinada: Kakinada I Town police have booked cases against certain persons in the Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi procession for carrying Palestinian flags.

When the procession reached Bhanugudi Junction, some youth in four cars put up the Palestinian flags and raised slogans. Their pictures went viral on social media.

Sources said investigations revealed that the flag protest had been inspired by Muslim community leader Karimullah. Police took into custody Karimullah and seven other persons, including Jagannaickpur mosque chief Ghouse.

The protesters maintained that they had only raised their voice against hundreds of children dying in the bombings by Israel.

Kakinada police issued a statement that they had given permission for the procession on the eve of the festival. But, as the procession reached its destination, some of the Muslim youth displayed Palestinian flags without obtaining permission. Hence, cases have been booked against them. Four cars in which the youth had been travelling have been seized.

Superintendent of police G. Bindu Madhav told Deccan Chronicle that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.