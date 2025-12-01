Kakinada Ortho Surgeon, Nurse Suspended After Blade Left Inside Patient

VIJAYAWADA: An orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Satyasagar, and staff nurse Padmavathi have been suspended for medical negligence at the Government Area Hospital in Tuni of Kakinada district, after a surgical blade was left inside a patient’s body during a procedure.

The patient, who had earlier undergone fixation with a steel rod following a road accident, was admitted on November 27 for screw removal. During the operation, the surgical blade broke and remained inside the surgical site, but the wound was stitched without detecting the error. The patient returned with severe pain, and an X-ray revealed the blade lodged inside.

Health minister Satyakumar Yadav ordered an immediate inquiry, expressing strong displeasure over the incident. The directorate of secondary health services conducted a detailed probe and found the doctor and nurse responsible for the lapse. The hospital superintendent’s initial explanation was deemed unsatisfactory, prompting district officials to conduct a deeper investigation.

Suspension orders were issued on Sunday, with the department warning all healthcare personnel that such negligence will attract strict disciplinary action. The minister stressed the need for vigilance, accountability, and adherence to safety protocols to prevent harm to patients.