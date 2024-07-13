Kakinada MLA says subsidised rice, dal sold in malls too

Kakinada Urban MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao said essential commodities, in particular red gram and rice, are being sold at subsidised prices not only in Rythu Bazaars, but also in malls like Reliance, D. Mart, Spencer and Vijetha.





He disclosed this information while inaugurating a special counter selling subsidised essential commodities at Rythu Bazaar in Gandhinagar on Friday.



The MLA pointed out that while red-gram is being sold for ₹160 per kilo instead of ₹181, steamed rice is being marketed at ₹49 per kilo instead of ₹55.85. Sona masoori rice can be purchased at ₹48 per kg instead of ₹52.40.



District civil supplies officer M.V. Prasad was present on the occasion.

