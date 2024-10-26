Kakinada MLA complains against municipal commissioner

Kakinada:Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu) is very upset with the city municipal commissioner Bhawna Vashisht.

The MLA has complained to municipal administration minister P. Narayana that the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved a plan to set up a bio-methanation plant on a controversial 4.67-acre site. Kondababu alleged that YSRC leaders had illegally got TDR bonds worth ₹251 crore for this site from the KMC with no valid grounds.

The MLA said he has been fighting over this issue and even brought it to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Kondababu told Deccan Chronicle that the commissioner has chosen the same site for setting up of the bio-methanation plant, though he had requested her to choose another location.

Commissioner Bhawna told DC that there is no controversy over the site, as it belongs to the KMC. She maintained that the bio-methanation plant, being established at a cost of ₹20 crore, will be a big boon for Kakinada city.

With regard to the TDR bonds issue, she said an inquiry is going on. If the inquiry reveals any irregularities, the bonds will be cancelled, the commissioner maintained, saying there will be no further issue related to the matter.