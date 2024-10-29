Kakinada man dies in cracker blast; house collapses

Kakinada: Kallu Venkata Krishna, a 38-year-old resident of Yedida village in Mandapeta Rural Mandal, died following a severe cracker blast that also injured three family members and caused the roof of their tiled house to collapse.



According to the Mandapeta Rural Police, Venkata Krishna was preparing firecrackers at home when an explosion occurred while he was tying a thread to one of the crackers, triggering further blasts. Both Venkata Krishna and his wife, Jayasri, sustained severe burn injuries. While he was transported to the Government Hospital in Mandapeta, he succumbed to his injuries. Jayasri remains in critical condition at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.



Venkata Krishna's parents, Kallu Srinivas and Savithree, who live in another part of the house, were also injured during the roof's collapse. Upon receiving reports of the incident, Mandapeta Rural Sub-Inspector Sureshbabu and fire officers quickly responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. Suresh Babu warned the public against making firecrackers at home or in public spaces due to the inherent dangers. The Mandapeta Rural Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation



