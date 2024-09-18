Kakinada GGH Doctors Remove Brain Tumor While Showing Patient Adhurs Movie

Vijayawada: Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) doctors successfully removed a brain tumour from a female patient while showing her favourite movie ‘Adhurs’, starring Jr NTR and Brahmanandam.

The tumour was removed through “Awake Craniotomy” and it was being hailed as the first of its kind at the hospital.The patient, A Anantalakshmi of A Kottapalli, Tondangi mandal was suffering from symptoms like weakness in her right leg and right arm and visited several hospitals but they said that treatment is expensive and difficult. She was then admitted to GGH on September 11 due to headaches, fainting and numbness in the right side of the body.Doctors examined and found a 3.3x2.7cm tumour on the left side of the brain. The tumour was surgically removed on Tuesday while keeping her awake under minimal sedation.This procedure was done without letting Anantalakshmi know the pain while she was enjoying her favorite movie 'Adurs'.The surgery lasted for two and a half hours under the supervision of senior doctors and anesthetists. After the surgery, she was able to sit up and had breakfast. She is expected to be discharged in five days.The doctors said that this type of surgery was done for the first time in GGH.