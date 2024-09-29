Kakinada consumer rorum fines Apple

Kakinada: The Kakinada consumer commission, comprising Ch. Raghupathy, Vasantha Kumar, Chakka Susi, and Chaganti Nageswara Rao, has fined Apple company to pay Rs 14,900 or deliver AirPods and pay a fine of Rs 15,000 to a client who purchased an Apple iPhone. The complainant, Chandalada Padma Raju, ordered an Apple iPhone on 13 October 2021 from Apple Distribution International in Hollyhill Industrial Cork, Ireland, as the company offered a free gift of AirPods with a charging case, worth Rs 14,900, with the purchase of an iPhone priced at Rs 85,800 on its official website. However, the complainant did not receive the AirPods with the charging case.

The complainant approached the company and its representatives, who suggested contacting the Customer Care Centre. Despite multiple attempts to reach the Customer Care Centre, the complainant found that the representatives did not answer the phone. Consequently, the complainant filed a complaint with the Kakinada Consumer Commission on 15 February 2024. After thoroughly examining the arguments presented by the complainant, the Commission directed the company to either deliver the AirPods with a charging case worth Rs 14,900 or pay Rs 14,900 to the complainant. Additionally, the Commission ordered the company to pay Rs 10,000 for mental agony and physical strain, along with a Rs 5,000 fine towards costs.



The Commission expressed concern over the increasing trend among corporate companies to offer freebies and gifts through misleading advertisements to attract customers, which is not expected from a reputed international company like Apple India. To deter such practices, the Kakinada Consumer Commission levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh as punitive damages to be paid to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Relief Fund.



