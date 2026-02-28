Kakinada: CM Chandrababu To Visit Vetlapalem Blast Site Today

Amaravati/Kakinada: Following the major explosion at Vetlapalem in Samarlakota mandal in Kakinada district, where 21 people were killed in a horrific blast on Saturday afternoon, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu cut short his visit to Vizianagaram district and has headed for Kakinada. The Chief Minister will go directly to the accident site to assess the situation firsthand. After inspecting the blast location, the Chief Minister will meet with the families of the victims to offer his condolences.



Naidu, who was in Vijayanagaram on an official visit, was immediately informed about the incident by local authorities. He promptly held discussions with senior officials from the district to ascertain the details and the steps being taken to assist the victims. He directed them to extend immediate help to the victims and was monitoring the rescue efforts.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and senior officials were also directed to go to the blast site and monitor the rescue efforts.

The intensity of the explosion was so strong that bodies were flung into nearby paddy fields. An investigation into the cause of the fire, which led to the blast, is ongoing, police officials said.

The Kakinada Government General Hospital superintendent said the hospital received seven patients with burns ranging from 90 to 100 per cent.

After inspecting the blast location, the Chief Minister will visit the families of the victims and express condolences. The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has really pained me. Multiple people losing their lives in this accident is sad," said Naidu in a post on X.