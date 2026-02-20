Kakinada Civic Body Steps Up Tax Collection Drive

KAKINADA: Kakinada Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner K. Srinivas on Friday urged taxpayers to clear pending dues and cooperate with the civic body for the city’s development.

Addressing a meeting with resource persons of self-help groups and community organisers, he said the target was to collect all pending tax arrears by the end of March. He instructed staff to create awareness among property owners to ensure payment of property tax, water tax and other dues without delay.

Srinivas said tax collection was crucial for improving infrastructure, sanitation and civic services. TPRO K. Sailaja, City Mission Manager D. Venkata Raju and others attended the meeting.