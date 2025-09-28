Kakinada: Bride Rides Boat Amid Floods to Reach Wedding Venue

Kakinada: Floods in River Godavari caused anxious moments at a wedding until the bride arrived in a boat at the venue on Saturday.

Sources said the bride is from Kathimanda village in Malikipuram mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. Her wedding had been scheduled at Kanakayalanka, a village on the border of Konaseema and West Godavari districts.

However, the Kanakayalanka causeway had remained under water due to floods.

This led to parents of the bridegroom reaching Kathimanda village by boat. They took the bride and her parents and relatives in the boat to Kanakayalanka. Both the parties performed the wedding at the bridegroom’s house in Kanakayalanka on Saturday.

The video of the bride sailing on the boat has gone viral on social media.

Heavy rains forecast for EG district

In the interim, heavy rains have been predicted in East Godavari district during the coming five days.

Collector Keerthi Chekuri said saving lives and property is their top priority. She asked revenue officials to shift people from low-lying areas to safer places. She wanted irrigation officials to keep an eye on the level of water at bridges and barrages and take necessary precautions.