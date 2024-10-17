Kakinada-Based San Marine Aids US Navy During Malabar 2024 Naval Drills

KAKINADA: Kakinada-based San Marine is providing logistical support services to a US Navy vessel during its call at Visakhapatnam in the Bay of Bengal, where the international naval exercise “Malabar 2024” is being conducted. San Marine’s involvement in supporting the US Navy during the exercise reflects their growing expertise in the field.

The CEO of San Marine, Sheik Ahmed Alisha, said this is not the first time the company has participated in major naval operations, having previously been involved in the 2016, 2022, and 2024 editions of the Malabar naval exercise. He expressed pride in being part of Malabar 2024 and affirmed their commitment to continuing their support for the Indian Navy in future events and projects.



