Kakatiya Zoo Rushes to Warm Its Wild Residents as Temperature Dips

WARANGAL: Various animals, including tigers, deer, crocodiles, birds and peacocks, are shivering uncontrollably due to sudden and severe cold waves at the Kakatiya Zoological Park on Hunter Road in Hanamkonda district.

After being distressed by the recent Montha cyclone, the zoo’s 419 animals are now struggling with extreme cold and thick fog. The zoo, naturally cooler by 2–3 degrees compared to the city because of its dense greenery, is experiencing a sharp drop in temperature, especially before sunrise and after sunset, causing severe discomfort to the animals.

The zoo houses 134 mammals (including tigers and deer), 89 reptiles (such as crocodiles and tortoises) and 196 birds, all of which are accustomed to the city’s usual climate and are finding it difficult to cope. With the intense cold, animals are stepping out of their enclosures only after 9 a.m., when there is adequate sunlight, and are retreating inside as early as 5 p.m. Parrots, peacocks and several other birds are refusing to leave their nests and roosting spots.

Forest Range Officer (FRO) B. Mayuri told Deccan Chronicle that special winter care measures have been implemented to keep the animals warm and healthy. The focus is on thermal comfort — covering open enclosure areas with gunny bags and bamboo mats to block cold winds. Room heaters have been installed for leopards, tigers and sloth bears, while heat lamps are being used for baby animals, sick animals and cold-sensitive species. Temperatures are being closely monitored to ensure they do not become too hot.

She added that thick bedding layers such as paddy straw, gunny sheets and wooden planks are being provided so animals do not lie directly on cold floors. The bedding is changed frequently to keep it dry and clean. Animals are also being given a boosted winter diet to meet their increased energy needs, including eggs, liver, nuts and jaggery. Salt is added to the meat of carnivores to aid appetite and maintain balance. All animals are receiving multivitamin supplements to strengthen their immunity.

The FRO said that zoo staff are taking extra steps for sensitive species. Aviary enclosures have been covered with gunny bags and shade nets to reduce wind exposure. Heat lamps are being used for chicks and other delicate species. Staff are conducting daily health checks to quickly detect cold-related issues such as shivering or respiratory infections. Water is being changed frequently to prevent it from becoming too cold, and efforts are being made to keep enclosures dry, as dampness can cause illness in animals, she noted.