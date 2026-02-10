Kakani Targets Coalition Government Over Farmer Suicides, Alleges Police Bias

NELLORE: Former minister and YSRC district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Monday accused the coalition government of neglecting farmers and acting in a biased manner, citing a rise in farmer suicides and alleged police inaction.

Addressing a media briefing, Kakani said police records indicated 2,865 farmer suicides in 2025, reflecting a 4.8 per cent increase over 2024. He attributed the rise to the lack of subsidies, non-availability of fertilisers and failure to ensure remunerative crop prices.

He contrasted the situation with the YSRCP government under Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, claiming that farmers then received timely support through schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, free crop insurance and minimum support price for crops not covered under MSP.

Kakani also demanded an apology from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other coalition leaders over the Tirumala laddu controversy, alleging that statements made by them were false and politically motivated.

He further alleged police inaction against those involved in attacks, claimed that crime and drug abuse were on the rise, and said the YSRC would continue to question the government despite cases being filed against its leaders.