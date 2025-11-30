Kakani Slams Draft To Shift Three Nellore Mandals To Tirupati

NELLORE: Former minister and Nellore district YSRC president Kakani Govardhan Reddy criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, alleging that the latest draft on district reorganisation would create fresh unrest in Nellore.

Speaking at the party office, Kakani said Naidu had promised before the elections to merge Gudur with Nellore but has now proposed shifting Rapur, Kaluvayi and Saidapuram mandals to Tirupati district. He warned that the move would trigger serious issues over water release from Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs, which currently serve Nellore farmers. Transferring the mandals, he said, would create administrative conflicts and jeopardise irrigation needs.

Recalling the 2019 reorganisation under former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kakani said the inclusion of the three mandals in Nellore was based on geographical realities and to prevent water disputes. The new proposal, he argued, reverses that logic and risks sparking “water wars” between districts.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of the draft and urged the government to instead fulfil its commitment to integrate Gudur into Nellore. Kakani also accused TD leaders of double standards, citing their reaction to the Penchalayya murder case, and dismissed former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy’s letters on district boundaries as “political drama”.

He urged the government to protect farmers’ interests and avoid creating unnecessary unrest in the district.