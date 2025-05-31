Kakani Poojitha Seeks CBI Probe Into Cases Filed Against Her Father

NELLORE: Kakkani Poojitha, daughter of former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, has demanded that the cases filed against her father be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial inquiry.

Addressing the media at the Nellore collector’s office, where she submitted a petition to the joint-collector K. Karthik along with YSRC leaders and supporters, Poojitha said the charges against her father are politically motivated and false.

“My father is innocent. Social media is being misused to spread lies about him. Only a CBI inquiry can bring out the truth,” she said.

The YSRC showed strong support, with leaders, workers and fans filling the collectorate premises in solidarity.

Party MLCs and former MLAs alleged that Govardhan Reddy was targeted for speaking out against the current government’s anti-people policies. They claimed that old and baseless cases were revived to silence him.

Several leaders praised Poojitha for bravely standing up and demanding justice. They accused the coalition government of using police and false propaganda to suppress opposition voices.