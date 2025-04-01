Kakani Gives Quartz Mining Probe a Miss for Second Time

Tirupati: Former minister and YSR Congress leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy failed to appear for questioning for the second consecutive day in a probe related to the illegal quartz mining case.

Despite speculation that Kakani may arrive at the Nellore Rural DSP’s office on Tuesday, he did not make an appearance.

Police have already issued two notices to the former minister, requesting his presence for questioning regarding allegations of illegal mining, including unauthorised transportation of minerals and use of explosives. The investigation started after the Mines and Geology department made a complaint to the Podalakur police in this regard.

On Sunday, police had attempted to serve the notice at Kakani’s residence in Nellore, but found the house unoccupied. The former minister’s office later put up a post on social media showing Kakani celebrating Ugadi in Hyderabad.

On Monday, police searched three of his residences in Hyderabad but could not locate him.

According to sources, Kakani has informed police that he would return to Nellore on Wednesday night after attending a family function and would be available for questioning starting Thursday. He has assured police that he would cooperate with the investigation.

The case relates to illegal quartz mining near Thoderu in Podalakur mandal, where mining continued despite the expiration of the mica mine lease near Tatiparthi. This alleged activity reportedly went on with political support.

In 2019, MLA Sarvepalli Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy raised concerns, prompting an inquiry that uncovered the illegal transportation of 61,313 MT of quartz. The mines department estimated the loss at Rs 7.56 crore, including penalties. The department filed a complaint with the Podalakur police on March 16, resulting in the current investigation.