Kakani Dares Minister, MLA To Seek Fresh Mandate

NELLORE: YSRC district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has issued an open challenge to municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, demanding that the 40 corporators who defected from the YSRC to the Telugu Desam Party resign and face fresh elections.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRC district office in Nellore on Tuesday, Kakani accused the TDP of “unethically poaching corporators who were elected on the YSRC ticket.” He challenged the ruling party to prove its strength by making all 40 defectors resign and contest again.

He clarified that Mayor Potluri Sravanthi had resigned from the YSRC long ago and “has no connection with the party now,” rejecting claims that the recent defections were a setback for the YSRC.

Taking aim at Minister Narayana, Kakani alleged that “bargaining with corporators has become his habit,” and further claimed that the minister “won only once in a direct election.”

Stating that all 40 corporators were elected solely because Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy issued them the B-form, Kakani said, “These corporators have left the very party that nurtured them. Out of 54 corporation seats, people elected YSRC candidates, yet today 40 of them are acting against the people’s mandate.”

He also criticised the TDP for “not inducting the mayor even after forcing her resignation.”

Reiterating his challenge, Kakani said, “Make all 40 corporators resign. Let’s go for elections. Let the people decide the real verdict.” He accused Narayana of resorting to “gimmicks” because he “cannot win direct elections.”