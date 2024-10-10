Kakani criticises TD govt for corruption in liquor shop allocations

Anantapur: Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has accused the TD coalition government of breaking its promise to implement a fair and transparent liquor policy, alleging that TDP coalition leaders are reducing government revenue and misusing public funds.



Speaking to the media in Nellore on Wednesday, Reddy highlighted that liquor shop allocations have come under the control of syndicates, which are deciding who should apply for shops in various areas. He further pointed out that commissions are being collected for these allocations, with excuses being used to take shares in the management of these outlets.



The YSRC leader also accused certain leaders of blackmailing excise officials, particularly Minister Narayana from Nellore and Anita from Visakhapatnam, who he claimed are ensuring that their followers receive commissions and shares in liquor shops. He referenced a recent audio clip involving Minister Narayana as evidence of these dealings.



Reddy added that far fewer applications for liquor shops have been submitted than reported by the excise department. In some cases, only one or two applications were received per shop, with several shops receiving none at all, further indicating the strong influence of liquor syndicates.



