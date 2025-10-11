Kakani Criticises Coalition Rule For Raw Deal To Farmers

Nellore: Former minister and YSRC district president Dr Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited Lakshmi Narasimhapuram and Cherlopalli in Sarvepalli segment on Saturday, highlighting the hardships faced by farmers under the coalition government.



He criticised the delay in paddy procurement and the lack of fertilisers at fair prices and accused millers and traders of exploiting farmers. Kakani alleged that Somireddy and his son were supporting sand, soil, and gravel mafias and involved in fake irrigation bills, depriving farmers of their due benefits.

He condemned the cancellation of disability pensions under the guise of verification and said corruption dominates the Sarvepalli constituency, while YSRC government previously ensured development and welfare.

Kakani expressed confidence that voters will reject the coalition government in upcoming elections, and YSRC candidates are poised for a majority win in all 11 constituencies of the former Nellore district.



