Kakani Condemns Arrest Of YSRC Leader, Alleges Political Vendetta

NELLORE: Former minister and YSRC Nellore district president Dr Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Sunday condemned the arrest of former district cooperative marketing society chairman Veeri Chalapathi, calling it an act of political vendetta by the coalition government.

Accompanied by MLCs Parvata Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and Meriga Muralidhar, Kovur Yuvajana president Nallapureddy Rajat Kumar Reddy, and several party workers, Kakani visited the Nellore Rural Police Station, met Chalapathi, and assured support to his family.

Kakani alleged that fabricated cases under 16 sections had been filed against Chalapathi for questioning local leaders, and that a 2023 case was reopened with additional charges, including attempted murder. He claimed the government was deliberately targeting a Dalit leader who had risen through the ranks in public life.

Accusing the TD-led coalition of harassing YSRC leaders, Kakani said the new SP was following the biased approach of her predecessor. He charged that police respond swiftly against YSRC leaders but remained silent on attacks against them.

“Power is not permanent. The people are watching. Tomorrow, when YSRC returns to power, those responsible for today’s atrocities will face the consequences,” Kakani warned. He affirmed that the party, from Jagan Mohan Reddy down to grassroots workers, stood firmly behind Chalapathi and vowed to fight the false cases legally.