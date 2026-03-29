Kakani Alleges Nexus in Boat Release, Seeks Return of Vessels

NELLORE: Former minister and YSRC district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Sunday alleged a conspiracy behind the disappearance of four boats seized by local fishermen near Juvvaladinne and demanded that they be traced and returned.

Addressing the media in Nellore, he claimed the boats were “secretly released” due to a nexus between officials and leaders of the ruling coalition. He questioned how the vessels could have been moved overnight without the knowledge of authorities, calling it a failure of governance and policing.

Kakani said statements by a fisherman, Thotaiah, had raised questions about the alleged involvement of certain leaders and insisted that those named should clarify their position. He also questioned why only a police officer had been suspended while others were not acted against.

Referring to inter-state fishing issues, he said boats linked to regions such as Karaikal often cross territorial waters and accused some leaders of misleading the public.

Demanding accountability, he urged the government to trace the boats, reportedly moved to Puducherry, and return them to local fishermen. He also called for a transparent inquiry, alleging that officials were used as “pawns” and that the boats could not have been released without local support.

Kakani warned that the opposition would continue to raise the issue until justice is delivered to the fishing community.